Gary Neville believes Manchester United have a great chance of finishing in the top four this season

Gary Neville believes Manchester United have a ‘great chance’ of ending the season inside the top four, after their gritty home win against West Ham yesterday.

As reported in The Mail, Neville hailed United’s team spirit developed under Ten Hag and feels it might be enough to secure a Champions League place for next season.

Neville aired his views when discussing the top four race on SKy Sports, after United’s win.

“I think they have a great chance of finishing in the top four now. A great chance.” he said.

He went on to say United should be buoyed by the lack of form and consistency shown by clubs they will need to finish in front of, if they are to secure their ticket back to Europe’s top table.

“I think there is enough around Chelsea, Liverpool, and Spurs that United will feel they can push through that bunch.”

Neville admitted he didn’t expect to see United in this situation after their disastrous start to the campaign and saluted the team spirit Erik ten Hag has created.

“I never would have thought that four or five weeks ago. But they have something to be fair that is happening under Ten Hag that is giving them a great spirit.” he said.

It has certainly been some turn around from United, for whom the top four seemed a million miles away after the opening two games.

But just one Premier League defeat since then and impressive victories against high level opposition along the way, Ten Hag’s methods are beginning to bear fruit.

Yesterday’s victory was secured as much by staunch defending of their box as it was by Marcus Rashford‘s bullet headed winner – which in itself underlines the desire the new manager has instilled.

The attitude and commitment has improved immeasurably over the last two months, with United displaying the grit and determination to turn narrow leads into victories.

United will be looking to end their pre-World Cup schedule with maximum points in their final two league games, away at Aston Villa and Fulham, respectively.