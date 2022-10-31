Graeme Souness gives controversial opinion on Lisandro Martinez

Former Liverpool player Graeme Souness is not buying the hype around Manchester united centre back Lisandro Martinez.

He is not totally convinced by Martinez’s physique and predicts he will get found out soon.

Souness told talkSPORT:

“I just feel when you are that size, you will get caught. You will get pinned in the box.”

“I don’t think he’s terribly quick, I don’t think he’s terribly good on the ball, but he makes other people play and has real aggression, which Argentinians tend to have.”

Most United fans will disagree with the above statement.

Martinez has been one of Man United’s best players this season.

The Argentine’s passing ability is indispensable to Erik ten Hag’s side. His agility and anticipation enable United to play a high defensive line.

It does raise the question if Souness really watches him play.

The former Liverpool man went on to say:

“We are talking about the Premier League. He will [get found out]. At 5ft 9, and he’s playing against guys who are 6ft 2, then he will get pinned occasionally.”

“He will get out sprinted occasionally, and he will get caught. That’s my take on it.”

“I can’t tell you a centre back in English football, in my time of the game, that have been successful being that size”

“Can I just throw this out? Who was the first person to call Pogba out as a pudding?”

“I’m liking Martinez. With Martinez, there’s a lot to like about him, but I think he will get found out in our football.”