Marcus Rashford reveals why his form has improved for Manchester United



Marcus Rashford has revealed the reason for his revitalised performances this season.

Rashford has already equalled his goal contribution tally from last season, registering four goals and two assists in 12 appearances so far across all competitions.

The 24-year-old scored his 100th goal for United last night in what proved to be the crucial decider against West Ham United. He soared above Thilo Kehrer with conviction and determination to meet Christian Eriksen’s deft cross and produce a bullet header past Łukasz Fabiański.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Rashford signalled his mental health as a key factor to his improved form.

“It’s a complete different energy around the club and the training ground. That puts me in a better headspace and I just feel really motivated now.

“I was struggling at times with more mental things. It wasn’t really my own performance but other things off the pitch. That’s the biggest difference from last season.”

Rashford was dropped from the starting lineup following Ralf Rangnick’s arrival. The German preferred youngster Anthony Elanga.

“I get that it’s your job to speak about what happens on the pitch but, for the players, we have to get into the right headspace for every game.

“Too often last season, I wasn’t in the right headspace for games. I wasn’t surprised by some of the stuff that was happening.”

A clear-minded Rashford firing on all cylinders will be a major help for Erik ten Hag as the Dutchman instils a warrior mentality within the squad.

United face Real Sociedad in the last match of the Europa League group stage on Thursday.

Ten Hag’s side has to beat the Basque club by a two goal deficit in order to finish atop the group – Rashford should be expected to be a key challenger in overcoming this task.

