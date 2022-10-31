Training camp and friendlies will give Erik ten Hag chance to assess squad



Manchester United are now unbeaten in their last eight games and the Red Devils are only three points behind third placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

Erik ten Hag has finally got United playing on the front foot and has transformed the fortunes of many players who were dubbed to be not good enough under previous regimes.

Training plans

The Dutch boss will be aiming to win the remaining four games before the players depart for the World Cup. Fixtures include a Europa League game against Real Sociedad as well as an EFL Cup tie against Aston Villa.

🇪🇸 The Reds will take on La Liga side Cadiz during our winter break in December! 👊#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 31, 2022

Ten Hag is likely to hand further minutes to fringe players in those two games and more could be in the offing post that as well.

The club announced that the players who would not be travelling with their respective national teams for the World Cup will be going on a week-long training camp in Spain and that includes two friendly fixtures.

One has already been confirmed to be against Cadiz on December 7 with the opposition for the other game yet to be announced.

Quite a few senior players are also set to be a part of the winter camp after they were not called up by their national teams.

Big name players such as David de Gea, Donny van de Beek are likely to be there along with a bunch of academy hopefuls.

The former Ajax boss hinted at preparing the remaining players for the rest of the season was the main aim behind the decision. And that includes maintaining peak fitness levels and being ready when called upon.

Fringe stars will get chance to impress

Two high-quality opponents will be just what the doctor ordered to keep players on their toes and for the boss to take a call on which player might be sent out in January on a temporary or permanent basis.

“We have to train them during those six weeks and we have to give them the right programme so they stay in the right fitness levels, but also they stay in the right shape and also in the team style.

“We made a programme to do that, as optimum as possible. So, we will train here [at Carrington] for one week, or eight or nine days, and then we will have a short break. Then we will train and go to Spain for a training camp for one week.

“There, we can train proper. We have good opponents over there so we can get the game practice in as well. Then we will return, ready for the second stage of the season, I would say, but a long stage, longer than usual,” Ten Hag told the club’s media department.

