United set to build “hotel football” at their Carrington training ground



Plans have been unveiled for Manchester United to build a team hotel at the club’s Carrington training ground.

The Red Devils are also set to go ahead with further improvements at the complex, bringing the facilities in line with their rivals.

United have been undertaking a series of modernisation measures at the training complex, according to The Mirror.

And with a new state-of-the-art gym already being put in place, the club have also refurbished the players swimming pool too.

With the continued popularity in the women’s game, major improvements to the United women’s team facilities have also been completed.

And United’s famous youth programme hasn’t been overlooked with the changes in mind either, with a new academy centre currently under construction.

But it is the major addition of a “luxury accommodation block” that really stands out in United’s plans, as the club seem to have taken a look at other team’s facilities and taken heed.

This addition would see the team change their usual match day ritual, which will see an end to the team staying at the Lowry before home games.

The five-star hotel on the border of Manchester and Salford, which United have used before matches at Old Trafford for years, has posed various problems in recent years.

With the team holed up so close to the city centre, protests over the proposed Super League last year resulted in the team coach being delayed and the match against Liverpool postponed.

And in this season’s clash with their Anfield rivals, the team’s usual pre-match meeting at the Lowry was cancelled due to safety fears over protestors against the Glazer family ownership.

With United looking to the future when it comes to the side’s facilities, Erik ten Hag and his team will no doubt benefit from the hotel giving them total privacy in the lead up to future fixtures.

