Video: Anthony Martial returns to Manchester United training



Manchester United have been handed a major boost in the way of a major player returning from injury.

The club officially confirmed, in unexpected and surprising news, that Anthony Martial is back in team training.

Martial’s return comes just days after the manager, Erik ten Hag declared that the Frenchman had suffered a setback and was in a stiff race against time to play for the Red Devils before the World Cup.

However, the striker is now in training, a state of affairs that will please the manager.

Martial was today pictured in training in a jovial mood, joking and toying with his teammates just a day after United got all three points against West Ham.

Anthony Martial in Man Utd training today. That smile.. 😀pic.twitter.com/bFl84nowLl — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) October 31, 2022

The 26-year-old could not have timed his return at a better time.

United. however excellent they have been, have clearly been crying out for a competent striker to come in and do the business.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been less than convincing whenever given the opportunity, and as he did against the Hammers yesterday night, looked out of sync with most of his teammates.

Ten Hag himself alluded to this after the game when he said he repeatedly asked the 37-year-old to stay in the box and to stop coming deep to collect the ball.

The Dutch boss said, “I said at half-time, don’t come down too quick, [wait for a] later moment. First, let the midfield and the defence do the work.”

“Then in the latest moment, drop eventually out to attract players or to get yourself the freedom to be creative, to score a goal or to give the final pass.”

🗣️ Erik ten Hag: "Then in the latest moment, drop eventually out to attract players or to get yourself the freedom to be creative, to score a goal or to give the final pass." [Sky Sports] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) October 30, 2022

This is something Martial excels at with great precision, and that will raise the team’s ceiling significantly in the coming games.

With Real Sociedad and Aston Villa up next, hopefully, Martial gets back into the team and makes his mark.

