Facundo Pellistri’s agent says player’s exit from Manchester United is ‘imminent’



Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri‘s departure from the club is ‘imminent.’

This is according to the Uruguayan’s agent, Edgardo Lasalvia, who told ESPN that there is a likely scenario in place in which his client could depart Old Trafford.

Pellistri is represented by Equipo TMA under Lasalvia, who was pressed on the future of the attacker in an interview.

Lasalvia said, “I think with a good World Cup, as we think he is going to have, his departure [from United] is imminent.”

While this news is shocking, it is hardly a surprise for United fans. Pellistri has hardly featured for the first time since he arrived from Penarol in October 2020 when Ole Gunnar Solksjaer was manager.

The 20-year-old is still yet to play a game under Erik ten Hag and has been limited to a few bench appearances.

His only appearance in this campaign for the Red Devils came for the U23s against Barrow in the EFL Trophy.

Admittedly, Pellistri suffered an injury just before the start of the season, which prevented him from going out on loan, which was the original plan.

In the time he has been in England, Pellistri has mainly been out on loan, with Alaves. For Alaves, the Uruguay international made 33 La Liga appearances but was not as impactful. He failed to score or assist even once.

Whenever he has featured for his national team, Pellistri has been fantastic, which has led to some clamour from the United fanbase for him to be given a more prominent role with the team.

Pellistri himself declared his wish to play more for United a month ago. He told ESPN, “I am happy to play again, and now Manchester will have an important string of games, so I also hope to get minutes at the club.”

“Erik ten Hag is a good coach, with a very clear idea; I really want to start participating in the team.”

As per his agent, however, it now seems that the curtain may be drawing to a close on the promising youngster’s career with the 20-time English champions.







