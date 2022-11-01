Manchester United learn massive Borussia Dortmund price for Jude Bellingham – report



Manchester United have learned just what it would take to procure Jude Bellingham after the club failed in their first attempt to sign the player before he went to Germany.

The Borussia Dortmund wonderkid is on the radar of several top European clubs including United and bitter rivals Liverpool, who could be set for a summer showdown in the pursuit of the player.

Real Madrid are also said to view Bellingham as the final piece in their midfield rebuild after they already acquired Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni.

However, the current La Liga giants and champions of Europe have been dealt a major blow in the way of Bellingham’s reported price tag that Dortmund have slapped on him.

According to A Bola, Madrid could be left short-handed in their efforts to sign the 19-year-old due to the hefty price demanded by Dortmund to let the player go.

A Bola reports, “The price set by Raphael Guerreiro’s club could be prohibitive for the Meringues’ coffers. ”

“Dortmund will only agree to selling the English international (17 appearances for the selection of the Three lions) for 150 million euros.”

“Bellingham has a contract until June 2025 with Dortmund, who he has played for since 2020/21, when he came from Birmingham.”

This price as indicated by A Bola would effectively rule out Madrid and likely Liverpool too out of Bellingham’s highly-coveted services.

Like the other two clubs, this is what United will most likely have to fork out to get their man.

United have in the past not shied away from spending big money on players if there is a star player who aligns with a need within the manager’s team.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of a midfielder, especially with Frenkie de Jong proving elusive. Bellingham would fit the bill spectacularly and would be a worthy investment not only presently but also for years to come.

It will be interesting to see whether the Glazers sanction such a massive transfer.







