Manchester United looking to cut-price Max Aarons to solve right back position



Manchester United are interested in Norwich City defender Max Aarons.

That is according to Football Insider, who claim that the fullback is available for around the £15m mark.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE! 🚨 – Man United have shortlisted Norwich City star Max Aarons as they step up plans to sign a right-back. 📄 – Aarons is valued at around the £15million mark. 💰https://t.co/OT1vXS3yVT#mufc #ncfc pic.twitter.com/LDSYZWDPnb — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) October 31, 2022

United are on the hunt for a new right back, with the squad lacking options in the position.

While Portugal star Diogo Dalot has performed well under Erik ten Hag, the manager has publicly expressed his need for two good right backs.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka remains on the books at Old Trafford but has played just four league minutes this season.

His lack of ability on the ball has led to suggestions that the Englishman is unsuited to Ten Hag’s possession style.

And with United looking to improve in this area, Max Aarons could present an interesting solution, particularly if the quoted price is accurate.

The Red Devils spent £227m in the summer and looking to the Championship fullback would likely be more in line with the club’s budget in the coming winter transfer window.

At 22 years of age, Aarons also has room to improve as well as plenty of Premier League experience.

The Norwich right back has 70 Premier League appearances to his name despite his youth and could be ready for a step up.

This season he has remained an important part of The Canary’s side this season, with 17 Championship starts so far this season.

Come January, however, Aarons will have just 18 months remaining on his contract with Norwich, which could contribute to a knock-down price.







