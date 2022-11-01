Manchester United to initiate contract renewal talks with Marcus Rashford before year-end



Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over West Ham United on Sunday was special for Marcus Rashford as he scored his 100th goal for the club.

It was his career’s seventh headed goal and the England international has now scored back-to-back headers for the first time in his career after his goal against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League last week.

After a disappointing campaign last season, the 25-year-old seems to be back on the right track under the able guidance of Erik ten Hag, who has said in the past that he feels the Englishman can score 20 goals a season.

Rashford back to his best

One of the most noticeable improvements in the United academy graduate this season has been his attitude. Rashford was known to let failure affect his confidence and he was prone to letting his head drop.

But not this season. Despite missing a late chance at winning the game against Newcastle United and failing to score against Tottenham Hotspur, the forward kept soldiering on and was not afraid to keep trying.

🚨 Manchester United want to secure Marcus Rashford's future before he can talk to foreign clubs in January about a free transfer. They will soon trigger a one-year contract extension if they can't agree a new deal. (Source: @ChrisWheelerDM) pic.twitter.com/1xl6SUtlb1 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) November 1, 2022

With seven goals and three assists so far, the Mancunian has already improved on last season’s output and he will be hoping to continue in the same vein.

And the 20-time English champions are now ready to offer Rashford fresh terms with his current contract set to expire next year.

According to The Daily Mail, United “will secure Marcus Rashford’s future at Old Trafford before the end of the year to fend off interest from rival clubs.”

The United star has entered the final eight months of his current £200,000-a-week contract and he is free to speak to foreign clubs from January. The striker’s entourage have already met Paris Saint-Germain officials in the summer.

United ready to offer fresh terms

“United will either offer him new terms or trigger the one-year option on his current deal — otherwise Rashford would be able to open talks formally with foreign clubs from January 1,” the report added.

However, the article also mentioned that with very little time left before players depart for the World Cup, it may be difficult for the two sides to agree a new contract before the new year.

It is most likely that the Reds will automatically trigger the one-year extension in a bid to buy time to negotiate with the player.

And as pointed out in the report, the boyhood United fan wants to stay at United which is a great sign after last year’s reports which stated that the player was unhappy at the club.

Ten Hag likes Rashford and feels he can improve even more going forward and that is likely to ensure United do not waste time in initiating contract talks.







