Patrice Evra gives surprise reason for Marcus Rashford’s recent upturn in form



Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has this season been revitalised and is enjoying some of his best football in a long time.

Rashford currently has seven goals in all appearances for United this season and recently achieved centurion status, becoming the latest player to hit 100 club goals for the 20-time English champions.

According to ex-United defender and fan favourite Patrice Evra, Rashford’s resurgence is due to the player focusing more on his exploits on the pitch rather than off it.

On this, Evra wrote for Betfair, “In recent years some people have been disappointed with Rashford’s performances, and we were hearing more about him off the pitch than on it. He did some great things off the pitch.”

“What was missing was him performing on the pitch, and I’m really pleased that he admitted that. Now, he has a different mindset. I think he’s solved his issues and is really enjoying his football under Erik ten Hag.”

Evra added, “Every player would like to have his speed, quality and technique. He’s got everything. He needs to mature and that’s why I think he needs to focus on football. If he does that he will achieve great things.”

Evra remarked that there was a big difference between the Rashford that broke into the scene under Louis van Gaal and the player who looked lost in the final days of Ole Gunnar Solkjaer’s career and during Ralf Rangnick’s tenure.

Again, the former defender pinned this on Rashford’s pre-occupation with his noble off-the-field activities that earned him so much praise globally.

The Frenchman continued to laud Rashford, saying he can become one of the best players in the world if he continues to focus on his playing career.

He however warned that United fans must not get carried away and should give the 25-year-old time to reach his full potential. He called for patience with Rashford who he labelled as a promising young player.

Evra backed United’s number 10 to get back into the England national team ahead of the Qatar World Cup but issued a caution that the striker has a fight on his hands to become a regular starter under Gareth Southgate.

A solution for Rashford as outlined by the former full-back is to continue playing well and grab any opportunity that comes his way.







