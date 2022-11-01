Patrice Evra says Harry Maguire has ‘one more chance’ to revive his Manchester United career

Patrice Evra has warned Manchester United club skipper Harry Maguire that he only has one chance left to save his United career.

As reported in the Daily Star, Evra gave his comments on the United captain in an interview with Betfair.

The Frenchman feels if Maguire fails to perform in this run of games with Raphael Varane out injured, it may result in him leaving the club.

“If he fails this opportunity I think he will have to leave the club,” said Evra.

Evra has urged United fans to give the centre-back their full support, in order for him to have the best possible chance to revive his Old Trafford career.

“Now, if you are a true United fan, I’m begging you to give the man a chance and support him,” the former full-back added.

A former United skipper himself, Evra explained that the England international has it in him to get back to his best form and believes he can grasp this opportunity due to the backing of Erik ten Hag and his teammates.

“I know he can do it and he’s going to have the full support of the manager and the players. It (his time) will come and when it does he needs to show us the player he is.”

Maguire’s recent return from injury was timely for both him ad United with Raphael Varane out injured and Victor Lindelof‘s illness ruling them out of the weekend win against West Ham United.

Maguire stood up well to the late onslaught from The Hammers to help secure a gritty 1-0 win, a result which keeps United’s impressive run of form going.

The England man may have done enough to see him start the remaining pre-World Cup fixtures, which will no doubt please Gareth Southgate with the tournament just weeks away.

However, the partnership of Varane and Lisandro Martinez has excelled so far this season and it would be a major shock not to see the pair reunited after the World Cup if Varane is fit.

Despite support from Ten Hag, it’s clear Maguire is no longer considered first choice at the club and his long-term future may lie elsewhere whether he picks up form or not.







