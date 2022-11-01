Predicted XI vs Real Sociedad: Cristiano Ronaldo to lead the line again



Anthony Martial is back in training for Manchester United but is unlikely to start Thursday’s Europa League match against Real Sociedad.

Although he has not yet hit top form, we expect Cristiano Ronaldo to lead the line, with Marcus Rashford playing in an inverted left wing position next to him as was the case against West Ham.

Jadon Sancho has missed the last couple of games due to poor form and this game is too crucial to experiment with the effect it might have had on him, so we expect him to remain sidelined.

Antony missed the West Ham game with a minor injury but Erik ten Hag seemed confident it was “just a couple of days”, so he is expected to be fit in time.

If he doesn’t make it, the choices are Sancho, Anthony Elanga and Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho is the youngest and least experienced but of the three, he is in by far the best form.

Bruno Fernandes is almost certain to play in the number 10 position, especially as he will be absent on Sunday due to suspension.

In midfield we expect business as usual, with the excellent Casemiro – Christian Eriksen combo.

David de Gea, Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw seem almost certain to continue in defence.

The question is, who will partner Martinez if Victor Lindelof has recovered from illness.

Lindelof had been excellent alongside the Argentinian but captain Harry Maguire returned to the side in his absence on Sunday and kept a clean sheet.

We think Lindelof should get the nod, as Maguire looked a little shaky and drifted out of position on a few occasions against West Ham.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted starting XI for the 5.45pm kick off in San Sebastian: