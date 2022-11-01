Video: Bruno Fernandes mistakes fans for robbers but handles it superbly



Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes found himself in a bizarre incident with ecstatic fans while the player was seemingly driving.

In a video posted on social media, Bruno is seen in his car in the company of another unidentified male passenger.

A fan who is recording the playmaker identifies the United midfielder before jokingly asking him to show his watch.

The ecstatic fan says to Fernandes, “Bruno Fernandes, come on bro!”

He then tries to fistbump Fernandes who ignores the gesture, before the supporter expresses his love and admiration.

In a weird turn of events, the fan asks the 28-year-old to show him his expensive watch.

To this request, Fernandes replies, “It’s fake, it’s fake.”

The fan moves to calm the United star down, assuring him that he along with his friends would not forcefully pry him off his watch if he chooses to show it to them.

Bruno retaliates by saying to the fan and his companions who are not seen in the video, “You had no chance to take it [the watch].”

The Portugal international, it must be said, did well to handle the situation after mistaking the fans for robbers.

Fernandes can certainly be forgiven for thinking so, but credit to him for the way he handled affairs, even engaging in a dialogue with them.

This will definitely enhance his reputation in the eyes of the Old Trafford faithful who already adore him. Fernandes is suspended for United’s next Premier League game against Aston Villa. However, he will be available for selection on Thursday against Real Sociedad.







