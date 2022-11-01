West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca avoids red card vs Manchester United



West Ham forward Gianluca Scamacca avoided a second yellow card after kicking Lisandro Martinez in the head during the match over the weekend.

The latest arrival at the London club was booked in the first half which was seen as a harsh booking following a small collision with a United player.

However, the incident in the second half where he was seen kicking Martinez in the head was deemed worthy of a sending-off.

The referee to decided to let it go, much to the annoyance of United fans.

Scamacca joined the club from Serie A in the summer and has broken into the starting eleven this season.

He has managed to keep Antonio, who was the regular starter before the Italian’s arrival, on the bench.

According to The Daily Star, many people who were supporting the Red Devils complained on Twitter about the ruthless challenge.

One fan argued, “Scamacca should have received a second yellow card… What a shocking decision by the ref.”

While another fan said “Booking for one of ours battling in a 50/50 yes that high boot on Martinez isn’t a second yellow for Scamacca?”

The complaints didn’t matter in the end as United beat West Ham 1-0 following a difficult spell during the closing stages of the game.

Marcus Rashford scored a stunning goal with his head in the first half and no doubt has dreams of taking part in this year’s World Cup.

With just a couple of matches to go before some of the squad joins up with their international sides, Erik ten Hag will be hoping for wins along the way.

