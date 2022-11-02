1999 treble hero Teddy Sheringham urges Erik ten Hag to get rid of Aaron Wan-Bissaka



Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham has urged Erik ten Hag to do away with flop defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka who arrived from Crystal Palace in a £50m deal and is on around £90,000-a-week in wages.

Sheringham told OLBG via Metro that the 20-time English champions should cut their losses and offload the out-of-favour Englishman as soon as possible.

Sheringham said, “If Manchester United can get money for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, they should do a deal.”

“He’s fallen out of favour and has had a tough time coming into Manchester United in a tough period.”

“It didn’t look like they worked on improving the back four and defensive unit since he’s been there.”

It is hard to argue with Sheringham’s point of view regarding Wan-Bissaka. He lost his place in the team to Diogo Dalot who has more than made it his own and is growing from strength to strength with every passing game.

Ten Hag himself has all but made it clear that the 24-year-old is not in his plans, insisting on multiple occasions that the club is in desperate need of another full-back to deputise Dalot who is the only outfield player to start every game since the Dutch boss arrived at Old Trafford.

Beyond Wan-Bissaka, the ex-striker doubled down on his previous statement that embattled star Cristiano Ronaldo should have departed the Theatre of Dreams in the summer.

“If Ronaldo is not 100% committed to the cause, it’s not good for the rest of the squad, no matter the player,” he said.

Sheringham also spoke on United’s prospects this season and predicted where the side might finish come the end of the campaign.

The 56-year-old remarked that while it was impossible for the Red Devils to win the league, he fancies the side’s chances of finishing within an automatic Champions League spot.

Sheringham becomes the latest United legend to back the team to achieve this feat after Gary Neville also said he was of the opinion United would usurp Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool to a top-four finish.







