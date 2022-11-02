Barcelona interested in Diogo Dalot transfer at the end of the season

Diogo Dalot could be on his way to Barcelona at the end of the season with his agent, Jorge Mendes, pushing for the move to happen.

As reported in the Daily Mail, super-agent Mendes has “personally endorsed” the potential switch for the in-form right-back.

Reports in Spain cite Mendes’s “exquisite relationship” with the Catalan club and their president Joan Laporta as the driving force behind the deal.

Dalot’s contract at United runs out at the end of the current season but the club do have the option to extend for a further year, should they wish.

It is highly likely that United will trigger the clause, given Dalot’s level of performance this season.

The 23-year old has featured in every game under Erik ten Hag and has firmly established himself as United’s first-choice right-back.

The Portuguese international has had to be patient for his chance at Old Trafford having played second fiddle to £50 million man Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the past two seasons.

However, Ten Hag has put his faith firmly in the Portuguese who has repaid the new manager with an outstanding start to the campaign.

United were reportedly in the market for an upgrade at right-back this summer but Dalot appears to have saved Ten Hag a headache, grabbing his opportunity with both hands.

After United’s recent win against West Ham, Dalot stated how much he loved playing for the club and that he is happy with life in Manchester.

‘I love to play for Man United as I always try to show. I’m happy – this is the most important thing.’ he said.

Barcelona will no doubt try everything to lure Dalot to the Camp Nou on a free transfer, given their financial struggles.

However, with United on the up and Dalot proving to be a key cog in Ten Hag’s defensive wheel, fans will be hoping Dalot extends his future at the club for next season and beyond.



