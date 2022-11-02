Erik ten Hag makes frank Diogo Dalot ‘workload’ admission ahead of Real Sociedad tie – the presser



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said his team must simply win tomorrow against Real Sociedad. He indicated that the team has one primary objective – to win by two goals or more against the Spanish opposition.

The United boss spoke to the press ahead of his team’s clash against Sociedad in the Europa League tomorrow.

United currently trail Sociedad in the table ranking and must beat them by a two-goal margin to top the chart and avoid a horror draw in the next round.

Ten Hag was accompanied by Casemiro to fulfil his media duties. The United boss outlined that he had a plan for tomorrow’s high-stakes affair.

He said, “Obviously, it’s important [to win against Sociedad]. We can win tomorrow night. We know what we have to do to win by a two-goal margin. But if you want to win the trophy you have to win all the games so we have to win every one.”

“It’s six weeks ago or so [since losing to Sociedad] and it’s a different team, not all the players then are fit. We’re growing, developing, and making good progress. We know it’s difficult to win games here but we like the challenge.”

“We know we have to win by two goals, we have a plan for that and we will do everything to get it done.”

On what to expect from Sociedad, Ten Hag said that he was aware the side and the manager in the opposition dugout liked to play ‘poetic football.’ He however insisted that this is something the Red Devils must look to counter and get past – sentiments that were echoed by Casemiro.

One player that came to the fore during the Dutch boss’ presser was Diogo Dalot.

Ten Hag heaped praise on Dalot, saying he was extremely happy with the development of the Portuguese defender. However, in a frank admission, the United manager conceded that the player was currently carrying a heavy burden, and again highlighted the need for the club to bring in a secondary alternative.

“We’re really happy with the development of Diogo but I know every club at the top needs backup and competition,” he said.

The 52-year-old relayed that while he is aware Dalot was physically being stretched to the limit, the player is more than capable of handling the stress due to his good physical profile.

The former Ajax coach also hailed Casemiro for his attitude and brilliant workmanship since he came to the club. Ten Hag confided that Casemiro informed him he joined the Red Devils for a new challenge and to prove himself in a different environment – he is more than doing that at the moment.

Hopefully, Ten Hag’s plan works tomorrow and the team can achieve their goal of finishing top of the group.







