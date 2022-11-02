Erik ten Hag “obsessed” with AC Milan’s Brahim Diaz to bolster Manchester United attack



AC Milan midfielder Brahim Diaz is a serious transfer target for Manchester United, according to reports.

Spanish outlet El Nacional claims that several meetings have already taken place between United and the Spaniard, with Diaz keen on a move.

The playmaker is a top target for Real Madrid, who have a buyback option to sign their former player.

Diaz swapped Madrid for Milan three years ago and has become a top-class player in a successful Rossoneri side.

He made 31 appearances during AC Milan’s title-winning season last term and has started this campaign in fine form.

Diaz has racked up four goals and an assist in just 463 Serie A minutes, meaning he has a goal contribution roughly every 92 minutes.

In fact, his performances have been so impressive that El Nacional claims that Erik ten Hag “has become obsessed” with signing the 23-year-old.

And during meetings between the player and club, assurances have been given that Diaz would be a regular starter at Old Trafford.

That is seen as a key factor behind the Spaniard’s preference to move to United rather than Real Madrid, with the latter unable to offer any such assurances.

With the Red Devils needing to splash at pay Milan at least €55m to secure Diaz’s signature, there is another stumbling block in any potential move for the playmaker.

A former Manchester City player, Brahim Diaz allegedly has a clause in his contract which would see the Sky Blues receive 40% of any fee for the player should he move to Manchester United.

That ‘anti-United’ clause could make any potential transfer for the player uncomfortably expensive, given the selling club would still want proper recompense for Diaz.







