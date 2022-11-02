Gary Neville steps down as CEO of Salford City as Nicky Butt takes over role



Former Manchester United player Gary Neville has stepped away from his role of CEO at Salford City.

The 47 year old has relinquished the position at the League Two side, and another of his Salford co-owners will take over.

Fellow ex Reds star Nicky Butt is stepping into the role, as of November 1st, and The Mirror tells how Neville insists that the club are in “good hands”.

The 85 times capped England defender has been in the part-time role for the past eight years, but has decided that the time is right to let someone more focused take over.

With Neville’s numerous other commitments in football, the United legend has been juggling roles as Sky Sports commentator and pundit.

And with his Hotel Football and other business responsibilities, both within and outside of the game, Neville feels that the time is right for him to step back.

With Salford doing well so far this season, the owners feel that they need someone who can “concentrate on the club and be there everyday”, and see Butt as the ideal new CEO.

And as the two ex United and England team mates continue their joint success at Salford, Neville went on to thank his fellow co-owners, saying:

“I will now be able to sit back and enjoy the game on match days safe in the knowledge that it is in good hands. I’d like to thank Peter Lim and the other lads for everything they’ve done, all the staff, on and off the pitch, that I have worked with for your commitment and dedication and the fans who have been with us from the beginning”.

The club were a non-league outfit when the pair took control back in 2014, and with former United player Neil Wood as manager, are currently doing well in League 2.

With Butt already settling into the new position at Salford, the former Reds midfielder explained how excited he is at the prospect of his new position.

“I am delighted and welcome this opportunity, this pressure, this responsibility. The club, staff, team and fans are everything and what makes this club special, and why we fell in love with the club all those years ago”, beamed Butt.

And with the side hoping for promotion this season, the board will be looking to everyone, from players to owners, to help with that push further up the leagues.







