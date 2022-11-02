Konrad Laimer centre of transfer battle between Manchester United and Liverpool



Manchester United are set to battle Liverpool for the signing of RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer.

That is according to journalist Graeme Bailey in a report for 90min.com, in which he claims that Leipzig are awaiting offers.

Laimer was widely expected to move to Bayern Munich over the summer, however a move to the Bavarian giants never materialised.

The Austrian was left shocked by this, despite many believing that Bayern were simply delaying a transfer.

“I would have been ready to take the step in the summer. It was very close, but Leipzig’s go-ahead didn’t come,” he said on Servus-TV.

Laimer’s contract expires at the end of the season, meaning he can move on a free in the summer of 2023.

With the rug pulled out from under the midfielder in such a fashion, Bailey claims he is now willing to listen to offers besides that of Bayern Munich.

Liverpool are said to have been keen on signing Laimer late in the summer window and retain an interest in the ball-winner.

With Manchester United having also been admirers, it is thought that a transfer battle between the Premier League giants could soon begin.

The Red Devils since signed Casemiro, however they are likely to still want another midfielder.

Whether that midfielder would be one of Laimer’s profile or more of a playmaker type remains to be seen.

Should United opt to go for the Austrian, a move could materialise as soon as the January window, with Leipzig looking to secure a fee for the combative midfielder before he is available for free in June.







