Lazio president continues to reject offers for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic



Clubs around Europe including Manchester United continue to register their interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be the only other teams looking at the talented midfielder.

The Peoples Person has been reporting Man United’s interest in the Serbian international with a move next summer increasingly likely.

GetFootballNewsNow reports that Lazio’s president is continuing to stay firm on dealing with any potential transfer requests for their star midfielder.

Claudio Lotito reiterated that he would not sell Milinkovic-Savic for anything less than €120million (£103.1m).

In a new interview, he claimed that the midfielder’s price tag would go up every month.

“I’m not selling Milinkovic-Savic, I will offer him an extension. I repeat, now he’s worth €120 million, and every month that passes, the price goes up.”

The 27-year-old has been in fine form this season contributing five goals across 17 appearances in all competitions.

He has already registered 11 assists to go along with his goals and it looks like this will be another fantastic season for the midfielder.

The Serbian is known for his attacking talent and if United pull off this transfer heist, he will no doubt provide a fresh new look to United’s midfield.

With interest in Milinkovic-Savic high at the moment, it will be hard for United to convince him to join if there is no Champions League football to offer next season.

The outlet reports that he has a contract which lasts until June 2024 with every chance that Lazio could extend his contract.

Juventus tried to make an ambitious offer a couple of months ago to land the midfielder in the January transfer window but was rebuffed.

Only time will tell if Erik ten Hag will ask the United board to go after the Serbia international next summer. United have already been linked with a host of midfielders including long-term targets Frenkie de Jong and Jude Bellingham.



