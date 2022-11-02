Manchester United among clubs chasing Rennes forward Martin Terrier



Manchester United are among a number of Premier League clubs chasing Martin Terrier.

That is according to Graeme Bailey of 90min.com, who claims that the Frenchman’s fantastic form has attracted a huge amount of interest.

The Rennes forward scored 21 Ligue 1 goals last season and has started this season just as well, scoring 11 goals in all competitions thus far.

He has also accrued four assists and is one of the best performing players currently plying his trade in France.

Terrier’s performances for Rennes have taken them to an unlikely third place in the table, with the left winger accounting for a massive 29% of all of their goals this season.

Manchester United are among a number of keen admirers of the forward.

According to Bailey, as many as half of the Premier League have scouted Terrier this season, with interest from Italy and Germany also on the cards.

United are among the clubs to have watched the Frenchman in the last two weeks and are likely to have been impressed.

While Bailey claims that a January move could be on the cards, it is difficult to see how Rennes could sanction the departure of a player so central to their success midseason.

However with Terrier having recently been called up by Didier Deschamps to the France National Team, that may change.

A good World Cup could spark a bidding war that leaves Rennes with offers too good to turn down.

Rennes would already want a club record fee in excess of £30m, but that number could well increase should Terrier’s form continue.

With Manchester United having been seriously interest in signing Cody Gakpo over the summer and still retaining an interest, Terrier may well be seen as an alternative.

The two play in similar positions and provide analogous goal returns for their teams.







