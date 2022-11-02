Manchester United among clubs likely to reject Argentina FA’s request of releasing players early



After a rocky start, Erik ten Hag has steadied the Manchester United ship and the team is currently only three points behind third-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

The Red Devils have also qualified for the Europa League knockout stages and they will be taking tp the field on Thursday to finish top of their group.

The Dutch manager has done a fine job so far and the players are beginning to show glimpses of how the new boss wants them to play.

Argentina FA’s request to be turned down

The former Ajax coach has improved the prospects of previously under-performing stars while his new recruits have done tremendously well.

EXCL: Premier League clubs will REJECT Argentina's request to leave their players out of the final round of matches before the Qatar World Cup | @ChrisWheelerDM | @Matt_Barlow_DM | @AdrianJKajumba https://t.co/HWDbuJi5DJ — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) November 1, 2022

If United fans were asked to name the player they have been impressed with the most, the majority are likely to name centre-back Lisandro Martinez.

The Argentine has been an ever-present member of the squad and Ten Hag is unlikely to cede to Argentina FA’s request of leaving their players out of the final round of matches before the World Cup.

According to Sportsmail, “one English club have already been asked by the Argentinian FA to release a player early for the tournament in Qatar this month – and dismissed it out of hand.

“It is understood the club have informed other Premier League teams affected by the club-v-country clash, and any further requests by Argentina will be met with firm resistance,” the report added.

There are six Argentina internationals plying their trade in the Premier League with United having Martinez and academy star Alejandro Garnacho.

Club vs country fight ahead of World Cup

The young winger is likely to get minutes in the EFL Cup and there is no chance the Reds will accept such a proposal.

Other teams to have Argentines in their ranks include Aston Villa who have two stars — Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez, Spurs have Cristian Romero while Brighton have Alexis Mac Allister.

“It is believed Argentina want their players to miss the Premier League fixtures on November 12-13 to begin their World Cup preparations early.”

Lionel Scaloni’s side will meet United Arab Emirates in a friendly on November 16 before their first Group C match against Saudi Arabia in Qatar six days later.

According to FIFA rules, clubs do not have to release their players until Monday, November 14 but there is a fear that players might declare themselves to be injured for the final round of Premier League games in a bid to escape potential injury.



