Manchester United and Manchester City to battle it out for Dani Olmo



Manchester United are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run which has pushed the team up to fifth in the Premier League table and through to the next round of the Europa League.

The next challenge for the Red Devils is to finish top of their group in Europe and make the top-four before the World Cup break commences.

The players certainly seem to be adapting to Erik ten Hag‘s philosophy and barring a few poor results, United look like they are back on track.

Manchester clubs in for Olmo

The last time the Reds were brutally exposed was against Manchester City in the Manchester derby. And the Dutchman will be hoping to take his revenge not only on the field but also off it as well.

According to Fichajes, both Manchester clubs will be vying for the signature of RB Leipzig’s highly-rated midfielder Dani Olmo next summer.

🚨 Manchester City are ready to battle Man Utd for Red Bull Leipzig’s attacking midfielder Dani Olmo (24) 📝 Olmo will enter into the final year of his contract next year. (@fichajesnet) 🌔#MCFC | #Leipzig #PL | #UCL — Gabriel (@Doozy_45) November 1, 2022

They will not be the only clubs in the race as Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich have also been linked with a potential move.

The Spanish international has been a revelation since arriving in Germany back in 2020. The 24-year-old has scored 18 goals and provided 21 assists in 102 appearances.

And his versatility can also be a huge asset for interested parties with Olmo capable of playing as an attacking midfielder as well as a winger on either side.

City are on the lookout for a potential replacement should Bernardo Silva leave and the former Dinamo Zagreb star has the ability to replace the Portuguese in Pep Guardiola’s system having been a regular in the Spanish national team.

Olmo fits Ten Hag profile

For United, Ten Hag wants to keep his options ready in case Donny van de Beek ends up leaving either in January or in the summer.

The Dutchman is currently the only viable option capable of playing behind the striker apart from first-choice Bruno Fernandes.

Due to Van De Beek’s injuries, Fernandes has had to play most of the games and he needs backup and Olmo could be the perfect fit going forward.

Olmo is currently under contract until June 2024 and is valued at around €40million according to Transfermarkt. It will be interesting to see who wins the race for the left-footed star.



