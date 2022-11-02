Manchester United confirm attacking trio ruled out ahead of Real Sociedad clash



Manchester United have been dealt a blow ahead of Thursday’s crucial game against Real Sociedad in the way of three major stars who are set to miss the game.

Antony, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho will not be available for selection by the manager when he picks out the starting eleven to face Sociedad tomorrow.

Antony, who missed United’s game against West Ham on Sunday, is still sidelined with an injury and will remain at Carrington to focus on his rehabilitation.

Martial unexpectedly came back from injury ahead of schedule but is still seemingly not ready to get back into action.

The Frenchman was not due to return after the World Cup, as Ten Hag himself indicated, but the player made a speedy recovery.

Sancho who lost his place in the team, is out due to an illness.

It is unclear which kind of illness the Englishman is suffering from, but hopefully, he makes a recovery and rejoins his teammates.

Antony and Anthony Martial will remain at Carrington, to continue with their individual training work, while Jadon Sancho is ill. [mu] #MUFC — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) November 2, 2022

With the attacking trio out, Ten Hag has a massive headache on his hands with regard to who plays in the must-win affair for the Red Devils against Sociedad.

This could provide another opportunity for Alejandro Garnacho to start a second game in a row in the Europa League, after his dazzling display against Sheriff.

Beyond Garnacho, the other surprise inclusions in the travelling party to Spain are Radek Vitek, Zidane Iqbal and Shola Shoretire.

Facundo Pellistri who is also included in the matchday squad is another who could get a chance to impress, barely a day after his agent remarked that his exit from United was ‘imminent.’

Manchester United’s travelling squad for Real Sociedad: De Gea, Dubravka, Vitek. Lindelof, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, Dalot, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka. Fernandes, Eriksen, Fred, Casemiro, Pellistri, van de Beek, McTominay, Iqbal. Ronaldo, Rashford, Elanga, Shoretire, Garnacho. #MUFC — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) November 2, 2022

United must win by a two-goal margin so as to finish top of the group and avoid a horror draw that would most likely tee the 20-time English champions in a head-to-head against a Euro giant that failed to proceed in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Some of these clubs include Ajax, Barcelona, Sporting Lisbon and possibly Juventus. Hopefully, United can get the job done tomorrow.







United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything red!

Take your seat for the Real Sociedad match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!