Manchester United scouting Enzo Fernandez’s development at Benfica



Manchester United are said to be keeping a close eye on a young defensive midfielder.

90min have reported that United make up part of a cohort of major clubs scouting Benfica’s Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernández.

Fernández joined the Portuguese side in July for €10million plus a further €8million in potential add-ons. Although United, Manchester City, and Newcastle United had all held some form of interest in the 21 year old before his move, Wolverhampton Wanderers were the most intent Premier League side on negotiating a transfer.

Wolves eventually settled on pursuing Matheus Nunes from Sporting CP.

Following Fernández’s seamless transition into European football and his stellar performances in the heart of Benfica’s side, Scott Saunders and Graeme Bailey say that United scouts are maintaining their surveillance.

Benfica are yet to lose a game in the domestic or Champions League. Fernández has already featured in 21 matches across all competitions for the Portuguese giants.

He was awarded Primeira Liga Midfielder of the Month almost immediately after signing for his efforts in August.

As a result of his age and instant high-calibre displays in Europe, many top clubs will now be monitoring Fernández’s situation. The report from 90min, therefore, does not appear to be breaking news.

United may have already missed their chance to capture a high-potential defensive midfielder on a low price with minimal stress.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the player recently. Moreover, reports have been suggesting that United will be joined by Liverpool and Chelsea in their reignition of the Frenkie de Jong pursuit.

A move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham had also been eyed up by all three clubs. The Englishman now looks most likely to join Real Madrid.

Although United signed the impeccable number six Casemiro for an initial £60million just three months ago, a quick move for the youthful Fernández whilst his price would still be somewhat subdued to shadow the Brazilian midfield great may be appealing for Erik ten Hag.







