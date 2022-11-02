Manchester United’s Maya Le Tissier gets first senior England call up

Yesterday, Sarina Wiegman named her final 25-player squad of the year to take on Japan and Norway later this month.

Amongst the list of names was six United players, four of whom featured in the Euros winning squad.

Keeper Mary Earps will once again line up alongside Ella Toone and Nikita Parris. Captain Katie Zelem also features in the squad and Alessia Russo returns after missing the last camp through injury.

However, it was a momentous occasion for United’s new signing Maya Le Tissier who, after playing at youth level for her country, has received her first senior call up for the Lionesses.

Le Tissier started the season off well, scoring two goals on her first competitive appearance for the club.

United’s unbeaten record in the league this season, keeping a clean sheet across all their WSL games is also partly down to her solid defending at the back.

Talking of the fixtures Wiegman said, “These will again be two good challenging games for us which is just what we want and need at this stage.”

She continued, “We will come up against one team in Norway that we know plenty about and who are building again under Hege [Riise]. However, before then we have a tough match against a Japan, who are bringing a different style of play which is a good preparation for the World Cup.”

“We are hoping the conditions in Spain will help us to maximise our training as every session counts, along with the matches of course, in helping us to be ready for the World Cup.”

“We cannot waste a minute and I am looking forward to getting back on the grass. We have some new players to look at as we know we have so much competition for places coming through.”

Last week, the Lionesses won the Inspiration award at the Pride of Britain awards and two of United’s England heroes Ella Toone and Alessia Russo attended the ceremony.

The Lionesses will firstly face Japan at home on the 11th November before heading to Norway for their game on 15th November.

However, these United players will be focused on their toughest test of the season so far as they take on current league champions Chelsea on Sunday 6th November.







United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything red!

Take your seat for the Real Sociedad match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!