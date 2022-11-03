Alejandro Garnacho scores his first goal for Manchester United



Alejandro Garnacho made his second start for Manchester United against Real Sociedad this evening.

And just sixteen minutes in, he scored the first goal of what will hopefully be a long career at Old Trafford.

A searching ball from David de Gea led to a battle between Bruno Fernandes and his man, with the former winning the duel.

The ball subsequently landed for Cristiano Ronaldo, who played an inch perfect pass into Garnacho’s path.

The youngster needed blistering pace to get ahead of his marker and had fantastic control as he dribbled through on goal.

His marker stayed close enough to pressure him wide, but the Argentinian had the strength to hold him off.

Even at a disadvantageous angle, Garnacho managed to find the right finish.

It needed his weaker left foot, but that was no obstacle to him blasting it into to the far corner.

The goalkeeper stood no chance, as the off-balance Garnacho found just about the only spot in the net that would have resulted in a goal.

In an important tie in which United need to win by two clear goals to top their group, Garnacho’s composure was astounding.

Fans will hope the goal is the first of many for the young man.

Given its quality, there is good reason to think it will be.

