Bruno Fernandes gives telling interview after Real Sociedad disappointment



Bruno Fernandes was interviewed in the wake of Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Real Sociedad and had some interesting things to say.

Despite winning, the mission was not achieved as United needed a two-goal margin to top the group.

“Our goal for today was winning the game by 2 goal difference.

“We tried everything. In the end we had to take more risks, because it was needed to score the second goal.

Despite that disappointment, Fernandes took positives from the match:

“But we won the game, it’s a great win against a great opponent.

“We didn’t concede, so another clean sheet – that was very important for us. We keep winning games so that is also important for the confidence.”

The United star was tasked with an unfamiliar role on the right wing this evening and expressed his desire to do right by his team, saying “I play wherever the coach needs me to play.”

“It’s not my position, but I do it.”

Fernandes was also quizzed on Alejandro Garnacho’s performance, with the youngster having scored his first senior goal during the match.

The vice-catptain was quick to lay down the law, saying “He knows we expect a lot from him.”

“In the tour he didn’t have the best attitude that he should have. That’s why he didn’t get his chances.

“But now he’s training better and having a different attitude and because of that he’s deserving his chances.”

In finishing second in their group, United now face a play-off round against teams dropping down from the Champions League.

Fernande was bullish, however.

“We don’t need to look at that. Our main goal was to go first to avoid that but now we have to play one of them, but that’s no problem. If we want to win the competition, we have to fight good teams in any moment of the competition. Whether it’s sooner or later, we’ll be ready for that.”

