Casemiro reveals his happiness at Manchester United after Real Madrid exit



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is extremely happy in England after completing his move from Real Madrid to Manchester United.

The Brazilian arrived at Old Trafford in a £70m deal and has rapidly become an instrumental presence for Erik ten Hag in the middle of the park.

The 30-year-old has completely transformed United’s midfield, adding some much-needed steel, grit and solidity in there.

According to Brazil ESPN reporter Natalie Gedra, who had a personal moment and spoke with the United midfield general, the player expressed to her his shock at how happy he is at his new club.

Gedra reports, “I actually spoke to Casemiro after the Chelsea match and he said to me that his adaptation couldn’t be better. He said that since the start, even if he wasn’t playing, the coaching staff was talking to him all the time.”

“He [Casemiro] was just so delighted [when she spoke with him]. He was like, you will not believe how happy I am here at Manchester United and after so many years in Madrid, to settle in so quickly is quite surprising.”

“Talking about the Premier League, talking about the team, making him feel comfortable and the club has been amazing to him, making him feel like a part of all this.”

Gedra adds that the Brazil international disclosed that he is extremely comfortable both on the pitch and off it.

One thing that the player has been working on to improve his situation in his new environment is the language and communication with his teammates.

Gedra’s indications were confirmed by Casemiro himself who accompanied Ten Hag in the press conference yesterday ahead of tonight’s crunch tie against Real Sociedad.

Casemiro said that he was enjoying Ten Hag’s coaching and winning mentality, which he pointed out as something that had impressed him the most.

He relayed that the team was playing fantastic football but warned there is still much room for improvement.







