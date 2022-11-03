Diogo Dalot puts in defensive masterclass in Real Sociedad win



Manchester United won 1-0 against Real Sociedad in the final group game of the Europa League.

However, United’s win was not enough to ensure the team emerged as group winners, as they fell short by one goal.

United have now placed themselves in a difficult position and will most likely be drawn against a big team that failed to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages.

The Red Devils had 53% possession to Sociedad’s 47%.

Erik ten Hag’s men had four shots at goal, with only one being on target.

In comparison, Sociedad mustered an enormous 13 shots at United’s goal and saw four of them being on target.

There was not much to split the two teams in terms of passes. United had 459 passes with a pass accuracy of 78%.

The Spanish team on the other hand attempted 412 passes with a success rate of 75%.

Despite the disappointment of a relatively lacklustre performance and not finishing as table-toppers, there were a few outstanding performers.

Diogo Dalot was again brilliant, extending a run of fine displays from the Portuguese defender this season. ‘

Dalot had 96 touches of the ball.

He successfully made 53 passes and completed an astonishing 12 long balls in what was a technical showmanship of his ability in possession.

The 23-year-old won six ground duels against Sociedad’s stubborn attackers.

The full-back was also imperious in his interceptions. He intercepted on six occasions.

Finally, Dalot made one clearance. Overall, it was a masterful overall showing from Dalot who excelled both going forward and at the back.

Diogo Dalot’s game by numbers vs. Real Sociedad: 96 touches

53 passes completed

12 long balls completed

6 ground duels won

6 interceptions

1 clearance Defensively solid. Progressive in attack. 👏 pic.twitter.com/FdAxbKOsvx — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 3, 2022

He is steadily showing why the club must not dither and should act quickly to sort out his contract situation and tie him to longer terms.

