Luke Shaw posts incredible numbers in Real Sociedad win



Manchester United won against Real Sociedad but failed in their primary ambition.

United travelled to Spain with a mission – finishing top of the group. To do this, the club need to win by a two goal-margin.

The 1-0 win was simply not enough and as such, the Red Devils are now in a position where they are likely to face a higher calibre opposition in the knockout stage.

United won courtesy of a first-half goal from Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentine did well when Cristiano Ronaldo set him on his way in the 17th minute. The winger brilliantly rifled in a powerful shot into the back of the Sociedad net.

While Garnacho will draw most of the praise tonight, Luke Shaw is also a worthy contender for some plaudits.

The left-back had another great game, as he got the nod in the high-stakes game ahead of Tyrell Malacia who was on the bench.

Shaw registered 88 touches of the ball and made 43 passes in the 90 minutes he was on the pitch tonight.

The Englishman was also stellar defensively.

He won five out of six ground duels.

The player also made three interceptions in what was a defensively solid performance from him against the Spanish opposition.

Shaw also excelled going forward. The 27-year-old completed 100% of his dribbles.

He successfully pinged one cross and won a single aerial duel.

Luke Shaw’s game by numbers vs. Real Sociedad: 88 touches

43 passes completed

5/6 ground duels won

3 interceptions

2/2 dribbles completed

1 cross completed

1 aerial duel won Good going forward tonight. 💫 pic.twitter.com/2ODa89LtA8 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 3, 2022

Certainly, Shaw is match by match showing why at the moment he is keeping Malacia out of the team and the reason why Ten Hag cannot drop him.

Hopefully, he continues in a similar manner and helps the team move forward.

