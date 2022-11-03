Manchester United have Jude Bellingham as top transfer target as club eyes mega summer deal



Manchester United have moved on from Frenkie de Jong and now have a new top-priority target to pursue in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Over the summer, United and Erik ten Hag made several attempts to lure De Jong to Old Trafford but the Netherlands international showed little appetite for such a switch.

Admittedly, there was an issue over the player’s deferred wages that he was owed by Barcelona that made a move to England even more improbable.

Since then, numerous reports have suggested Ten Hag is still keen on the Blaugrana midfield maestro and will try again to convince him to join and spearhead his United project.

However, it now seems like the 20-time English champions have moved on if a report by The Mirror is to be believed.

According to the outlet, United now have Borussia Dortmund and England international Jude Bellingham at the top of their list and as the number one transfer target.

David McDonnell relays, “Manchester United have revived their interest in £100 million-rated England and Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham. United have not given up on signing Bellingham, with the teenager having emerged as boss Erik ten Hag’s top transfer target for next summer.”

“United coach Ten Hag has been promised the necessary funds to rebuild a United team capable of challenging for the biggest trophies again.”

“Ten Hag and United Football Director John Murtough have held several meetings to identify summer transfer targets and have put Bellingham at the top of their list.”

McDonnell adds that like Erling Haaland, Bellingham will also have the pick of Europe’s elite clubs to choose from as his next destination.

Beyond United, other interested parties in the 19-year-old include Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

A report emerged yesterday indicating that Real Madrid had been informed by Dortmund that Bellingham would cost in excess of £150m.

Hopefully, United can ward off the stiff competition for Bellingham and beat rivals to his highly-coveted signature.







United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything red!

Take your seat for the Real Sociedad match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!