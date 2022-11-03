Manchester United issue frustrating January transfer window notice- report



Manchester United are not expected to make any movements in the January transfer window with regard to signings and player arrivals.

According to The Manchester Evening News, United are currently not looking to make further additions at the turn of the year and have their eyes dead set on the summer window.

Samuel Luckhurst reports, “Sources have indicated their [Manchester United’s] preference is to wait until the summer to start the second phase of their rebuild.”

“The bulk of United’s squad activity in the winter is likely to revolve around contract extensions and possible renewals, with decisions to be made on the deals of David de Gea, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Fred and Marcus Rashford.”

“A goalscorer has already been identified as United’s priority position next year and a right-back is likely to be targeted as manager Erik ten Hag was keen on reinforcing that area in the summer.”

This is something football director John Murtough himself strongly hinted at last month.

Murtough remarked that both the hierarchy and the manager were in agreement over future squad plans and that the club was functioning primarily with the assumption of making moves over the summer.

There is however a possibility of exits from Old Trafford in January. As per Luckhurst, the Red Devils are set to arrange a series of loan spells for some of the club’s youngsters who are in need of first-team minutes elsewhere.

Beyond United’s academy prodigies, Aaron Wan-Bissaka could also make way in a mid-season transfer. The defender was told he is not in Ten Hag’s plans and so is free to move.

Should the 24-year-old depart, United have the option to recall Ethan Laird from Queens Park Rangers where is currently enjoying a stunning season-long loan

A player who is not likely to leave despite his desire to get an exit is Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old is short of takers willing to take a gamble on him. With the group stages of the Champions League concluding tonight, Ronaldo’s options are only likely to diminish even further.

This outcome, unfortunately for both the player and United fans, means that Ronaldo will stay until the end of the season and see out the length of his contract.







