Manchester United showing “strong interest” in Bayern Munich frontman Eric Choupo-Moting



Erik ten Hag had quite the job on his hands when he was named as the new Manchester United manager in the summer. He needed to fix a leaky defence as well as strengthen in the centre of the park.

And the Dutchman did just that with deals for Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen and the results are there for all to see.

United are currently only three points behind third-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand and have qualified for the knockout round in the Europa League.

United’s striker hunt

But by no means is his transfer business over as the former Ajax boss seeks to build a squad in his own image. The main problem position as of now is up front.

The Red Devils have Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford capable of playing as the lone striker but there have been problems with all three.

Martial’s injury woes have meant the Frenchman has started only one game this campaign while a mixture of off-field issues and desire to leave have meant Ronaldo has struggled so far.

BREAKING: Manchester United are 'seriously considering' Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Via Express Sport pic.twitter.com/vr11mnuFc2 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 2, 2022

Rashford is the current top goalscorer but he remains inconsistent and the current team lacks an out-and-out goal-getter. And that is why the 20-time English champions have been linked with a plethora of names thus far.

The latest to join the bandwagon is Bayern Munich frontman Eric Choupo-Moting. According to Media Foot, United are ‘seriously considering’ a move next summer as he will become a free agent then.

The Cameroonian’s stats this season speak for themselves. He’s scored eight goals in just 615 minutes of football which translates to a goal every 76 minutes! He has also chipped in with three assists.

Most Bavarian fans had been skeptical of whether the 33-year-old could fill the void left by Robert Lewandowski’s departure to Barcelona in the summer but the former Paris Saint-Germain star has certainly proved his doubters wrong.

Choupo-Moting emerges as surprise candidate

So delighted are Bayern at his displays thus far that they reportedly already planning a contract extension.

Ten Hag is showing ‘very strong interest’ in the striker in case a contract extension cannot be agreed between the two parties.

The Dutch manager likes his “profile, versatility, experience” and the club feel he could be a ‘great recruit’ for next summer.

While Choupo-Moting has certainly played well this season, it is hard to believe the Reds will go after his signature especially if Ronaldo does end up leaving.

They should ideally target a young, hungry goal-scorer rather than the former Stoke City player. He could be an able reserve if the deal does end up happening.







United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything red!

Take your seat for the Real Sociedad match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!

Get all the match build-up, articles, news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

No ads, no clickbait, no fake news – just 100% pure United

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or buy for just £1.25/$1.50



