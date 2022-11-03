Manchester United’s confirmed XI against Real Sociedad



Manchester United’s lineup against Real Sociedad has been confirmed, as the Red Devils look to top their Europa League group and avoid a nightmare draw in the next round.

The lineup features a couple of surprise inclusions for Erik ten Hag’s side, but the backline more or less picks itself.

David de Gea starts in goal, as he has done for every minute this season under Erik ten Hag.

With Raphael Varane still out, Victor Lindelof starts alongside Lisandro Martinez in central defence.

Diogo Dalot starts at right back, with Luke Shaw occupying the opposite position.

Casemiro is set to operate at the base of Man United’s midfield, with Bruno Fernandes and surprise inclusion Donny van de Beek ahead of him. Christian Eriksen also starts.

Alejandro Garnacho makes his second start for the Red Devils, after both Jadon Sancho and Antony were ruled out through illness and injury respectively.

With Anthony Martial injured, Cristiano Ronaldo starts up top.

Marcus Rashford is rested.

With United looking to progress with to the knockout stages with a win this evening, the pressure is on.

Qualifying via this match would also ease the post-World Cup schedule slightly, with an extra match played by second placed teams.

The match kicks off at 17.45 UK time and is set to be a thrilling encounter.







