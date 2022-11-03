Michail Antonio laments at “frustratingly unbelievable” David de Gea for West Ham heroics



West Ham striker Michail Antonio has said he’s getting frustrated with Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

De Gea was excellent in goal on Sunday against West Ham, where a series of last-ditch saves ensured that United clinched all three points in a 1-0 victory against the Hammers.

The Spaniard made three eye-catching stops to deny West Ham a share of the points.

He denied Kurt Zouma from close range, Antonio himself and towards the end from Declan Rice whose ferocious shot was saved by a diving De Gea.

Speaking to The Footballer’s Football podcast, Antonio reflected on Sunday’s loss and highlighted De Gea as the standout performer.

He said, “De Gea, argh. It’s so frustrating. Some of the saves he’s been putting up are unbelievable! He’s done that to us for the last three years we’ve gone up there. We have had so many chances and he’s just decided to turn up for our games. He was unbelievable.”

“De Gea, over the last few years, playing against him, he has pulled out some worldies against me. There are a few games where he has done this to me and he’s really annoying me, not going to lie!”

Antonio pointed out another game apart from the one on Sunday where the United shot-stopper was imperious against him.

The Jamaican international narrated about a contest during lockdown where De Gea saved three clear-cut opportunities against him.

One according to Antonio was a back stick header which the 31-year-old goalkeeper kept out.

The second came when the West Ham striker fired a shot with his left foot that was destined for the top corner. To his dismay, De Gea pulled off a finger-tip save to usher the ball out.

The third and final one was from close range – five yards from the goal when Antonio hit the ball to the left of De Gea, who still managed to get something on it and prevent a goal.

This is not new to United fans who already knew about De Gea’s brilliant ability at shot-stopping and producing world-class saves popularly known around the world as “Dave saves.”







United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything red!

Take your seat for the Real Sociedad match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!

Get all the match build-up, articles, news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

No ads, no clickbait, no fake news – just 100% pure United

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or buy for just £1.25/$1.50



