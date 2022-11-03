“Only for the money”: Toni Kroos clarifies bitter Casemiro and Raphael Varane Man United comments



Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has clarified comments he made regarding players who move from other leagues to go to the Premier League.

Kroos made the comments, in which he claimed the move was made for money, in a bitter rant, which many perceived to be a subtle dig at two of his former Real Madrid teammates, Raphael Varane, and more recently Casemiro, who left Spain for a fresh challenge with United.

At the time, Kroos did not have nice things to say about these transfers.

He said, “The Premier League has not won an international title this year. Television money has been significantly higher in England for years and yet it hasn’t resulted in English teams winning everything.”

“Thank God not all players look only at salary but also at winning.”

The German has now clarified his utterances attacking his former teammates, seemingly scaling down on his vitriolic statement.

Kroos amended his initial pronouncement by saying, “I was surprised by Casemiro’s departure. It is true that the rumours started two days before, but here there are always many rumours and many times nothing happens.”

“But when he told me I was sad, because I began to remember all the years with him and the things we win together.”

Casemiro arrived at Old Trafford in a £70m deal and has since guaranteed his place in Erik ten Hag’s starting eleven in the heart of his side’s midfield.

Such has been Casemiro’s influence and impact on the team that Ten Hag has labelled the Brazilian the ‘cement’ of the team for his extraordinary contributions in both defensive and attacking phases of play.

Like Casemiro, Varane has also become a prominent player for United, forming a solid partnership with Argentinian ace Lisandro Martinez. Varane’s progress has however been impeded by constantly recurring injuries.

United supporters will undoubtedly not be fazed by Kroos’ outspoken nature. They know the kind of players they have on their hands and what they can continue to do in the form of raising the team’s ceiling.







United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything red!

Take your seat for the Real Sociedad match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!