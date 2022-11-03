Paul Scholes full of praise as Alejandro Garnacho makes history by taking George Best’s record



Paul Scholes has lavished praise on Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho.

Speaking as a pundit on BT Sport ahead of the Red Devils’ clash with Real Sociedad, the United great said that Erik ten Hag “obviously thinks highly of him and rightly so after last week.”

“He was something we didn’t really know that much about last week, but he was so impressive, so confident.

“There’s not many wide players that can beat a man either side. He’s capable of going down the left and going down the right.”

The young Argentine had made his first start against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League and impressed with his energy and dribbling ability.

Garnacho seems to have put himself ahead of Anthony Elanga in the pecking order at Old Trafford, as he was selected ahead of the Swede for United’s match against Sociedad.

As if to prove Scholes right, Garnacho scored the opening goal with his weaker left foot.

That goal marked the first of his senior career and the sky seems to be the limit for the youngster.

“He’s been United’s most dangerous player,” Scholes said at half time.

“He plays with such enthusiasm,” added Owen Hargreaves. “He’s a really good player.”

The goal also makes Garnacho the youngest ever non-English goalscorer for Manchester United in European competitions.

It was a record previously held by none other than George Best.

