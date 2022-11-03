Player ratings: Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United



Manchester United beat Real Sociedad 1-0 this evening in San Sebastian but it wasn’t enough to win the group. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 8 – Great double save in the first half. On fire right now.

Diogo Dalot 8 – Looks so assured and confident. Another great performance.

Victor Lindelof 8 – Didn’t put a foot wrong. Hope the injury isn’t serious. Much better than Maguire on current form.

Lisandro Martinez 8 – Nothing got past him. When Sorloth momentarily found a chink of light, it was snatched away quickly.

Luke Shaw 7 – Played well, lots of positive forward runs.

Casemiro 7 – Snuffed out so many attacks before they even happened. Déja vu time traveller.

Christian Eriksen 6.5 – Subdued today, but did fine.

Bruno Fernandes 7.5 – Some superb passing.

Donny van de Beek 5 – That’s the trouble with Donny, he’s Mr Invisible. Did nothing wrong, but totally underwhelming.

Alejandro Garnacho 8 – This boy is mustard. faded in second half.

Cristiano Ronaldo 7.5 – Seems to be shedding another skin and becoming provider. Did that job really well.

Substitutes

Scott McTominay 5 – Added little and was wasteful in possession.

Marcus Rashford 6 – Did nothing interesting. Doesn’t suit the number 10 role, if that’s what that was.

Fred 6 – Little influence.

Harry Maguire 6 – At least it kept him out of harm’s way.