Videos: Sunderland fans coin heartfelt chant for Amad Diallo after series of impressive displays



Manchester United youngster looks to have turned a corner with regard to how his loan spell with Sunderland was initially going.

The Ivorian is now a prominent feature with the Black Cats and has become a regular starter under manager Tony Mowbray.

Diallo was impressive over the weekend as Sunderland drew 1-1 against Luton Town.

Leading the line on Saturday, Diallo earned massive praise from Mowbray for his brilliant contributions.

“Amad was amazing today, amazing. Not just the saves he drew from their ‘keeper, but his intensity and aggression to win the ball back.”

“I trusted him in central midfield at the end there, which says everything. Really impressive and that’s what he has to do.”

The 20-year-old was in action again yesterday night, as Sunderland clashed against Huddersfield.

The winger scored in the dying minutes of the game from a brilliant counter-attack with his right foot, to ensure his side clinched all three points.

The Sunderland fans seemed to have enjoyed that, which is the latest addition in a series of wonderful performances from the youngster.

So much so that they broke into a chant, singing the player’s name in high voice after the game.

This act will undoubtedly spur the Ivory Coast international even further and improve his confidence.

The fan adoration combined with Mowbray’s faith in him can only be a positive thing for Diallo, who will be looking to use his loan spell as a springboard to stake a claim in Erik ten Hag’s plans next season.

Hopefully, he can continue in the same fashion and score even more goals.







