Alejandro Garnacho has only one condition before penning a new Man United deal



Manchester United are currently locked in negotiations with teenage sensation Alejandro Garnacho’s representatives over a fresh deal designed to tie down the player to a longer stay at Old Trafford.

Garnacho has gained prominence in recent weeks, making the jump from an exciting academy prospect to a first-team starter.

He starred yesterday night in the Europa League as he scored United’s only goal in a victory against Real Sociedad.

The youngster drew massive praise from Erik ten Hag who waxed lyrical about the Argentine’s dangerous first-half display against the Basque side.

According to AS via Sport Witness, the Red Devils are intent on reaching a breakthrough with regard to the player’s personal terms soon.

“The Reds want to ‘tie down their new jewel’ to a new contract as soon as possible. He is very much ‘the boy in fashion’ and negotiations over an extension to his current deal, which expires in 2023, began a fortnight ago.”

“Manchester United consider Garnacho are ‘one of the great sensations’ at the club, particularly with the youngster impressing of late.”

“He [Garnacho] ‘prioritises playing’ time above all else, something he has now been receiving and United want to take advantage of the situation.”

That United are willing to make concessions and give the player playing time will come as good news to many supporters.

Whenever he has played, Garnacho has been a breath of fresh air, impressing viewers with his explosive pace and tricky feet that more often than not leave defenders flat-footed.

What is more impressive is that the 19-year-old does not look fazed in any way. Rather, he seems to be relishing the opportunity to impress and to especially play with his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hopefully, negotiations carry on smoothly and a speedy resolution is arrived at before any suitors express their interest.

