Bruno Fernandes slammed for his unwarranted criticism of Alejandro Garnacho’s attitude



Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been called out for his unwarranted criticism of Alejandro Garnacho.

Fernandes was speaking to the media after United’s 1-0 win against Real Sociedad yesterday. Despite the Red Devils winning, it was not enough as they failed to top the group.

As a result, United will have to play a play-off in February before reaching the knockout stage of the Europa League.

The playmaker lauded Garnacho, the goalscorer against Sociedad, but in his praise also hinted at the Argentine having a poor attitude initially that kept him out of the side.

Fernandes said, “He was good but he knows we expect a lot from him. Obviously, he’s still really young, he’s doing really well.”

“At the beginning of the season, he was not at his best. In the tour, he didn’t have the best attitude that he should have, and that’s why he didn’t get his chances until now.”

“He’s getting his chances because he’s training better, he’s got a different attitude and he’s deserving his chances.”

The Portuguese’s comments did not go down well with pundit Chris Sutton, who branded his comments on BT Sport as “totally unnecessary.”

Sutton argued that Fernandes may have gone against his manager, Erik ten Hag by taking a sly dig at Garnacho.

As per Sutton, it is highly likely that Ten Hag wants the team to appear as a closely-knit unit that is together and harmonious.

Fernandes’ comments go against the grain in this regard.

Sutton finished off by expressing his surprise at Fernandes’ behaviour and added that he could have used a different language to get his point across.

