Bruno Fernandes unhappy with officiating in Manchester United’s win against Real Sociedad

Manchester United finished their Europa League group campaign with a win last night but failed to secure top spot, falling short of the two goal winning margin required, against group winners Real Sociedad.

United pushed for the all important second but Sociedad stood firm to ensure they ended on top of the group.

Bruno Fernandes was left frustrated at the tactics of the Spaniards as they ran down the clock, knowing a loss by one goal would be enough to see them finish above United.

As reported in Manchester Evening News, Fernandes felt the referee did not do enough to stop Sociedad’s time wasting, which contributed to the lack of momentum United were able to muster in the latter stages.

Fernandes also questioned the amount of stoppage time added by the referee, as United chased the second.

“The frustration was that their team stopped the game so many times, they waste time, the referee gave them the chance to do that when he knew it was enough for them.

The referee should stop that before and they waste too much time for only five added minutes.” . Fernandes told club channel, MUTV.

Although frustrated, Fernandes ended by saying confidence is high in the dressing room, after another win and clean sheet.

“We won the game, we have to keep the positive energy we have.” he said.

United can count themselves as unfortunate to finish runners up in the group, after gathering 15 points from their six games.

They will look back on the 1-0 win against Omonia Nicosia at Old Trafford as a missed opportunity to boost their goal tally, where one more goal would have been enough.

Additionally, the controversial penalty awarded to Sociedad on Matchday 1, which handed the Spaniards control of the group, will also be a source of frustration.

United will now face a playoff game against a Champions League drop down side, in order to make it to the Round-of-16.