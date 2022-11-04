Cody Gakpo deal about to be defined as Manchester United step up January plans



Manchester United are on the verge of reaching an agreement with PSV Eindhoven over the transfer of Cody Gakpo.

The winger has been in sensational form this season, having already scored 13 goals in 22 appearances.

A creator as much as a goalscorer, Gakpo has also laid on 16 assists this term.

The Red Devils had been close to signing the PSV star in the summer, however with the club’s spending having already reached record levels, a deal failed to materialise.

But now, according to journalist Rudy Galetti (via Sports Witness), United are “about to finalise” a deal with PSV for their talisman.

According to the report, United are shifting focus towards the January transfer window in light of the upcoming Qatar World Cup.

Gakpo stands to increase his value with a good showing in the tournament, which would make negotiating an agreement now prudent.

The forward is among Erik ten Hag’s priority targets, even after the collapse of a deal in the summer.

United’s manager has repeatedly insisted that his team need more options in attack, most recently in the wake of the 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.

Needing a second goal to top the Europa League group, Ten Hag had to resort to centre back Harry Maguire as his team chased the result.

United were not even able to start that match with a pair of natural wingers, with Bruno Fernandes forced to play out of position on the right due to injuries to Jadon Sancho and Antony.

With such a limited pool of attackers to choose from, it would be no surprise to see Manchester United use the winter window to reinforce their offense.







