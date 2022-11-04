Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United’s January plan for Facundo Pellistri



Manchester United are looking to sort out Facundo Pellistri‘s situation as soon as possible.

It is an open secret that the youngster is dissatisfied with his playing time, since he has not been able to force his way into Erik ten Hag’s plans.

It is even more telling that Pellistri, a natural right winger by trade, has not been named by the manager in the starting XI even in the absence of Antony and Jadon Sancho.

Ten Hag has preferred deploying Bruno Fernandes in that capacity, repeatedly overlooking Pellistri.

This is made more obvious by the fact that Ten Hag has shown he trusts Alejandro Garnacho and even started him yesterday night against Real Sociedad, where the Argentine scored the only goal.

The Uruguayan’s agent recently came out and said that his client would look to leave United after the Qatar World Cup and that his exit was “imminent.”

Pellistri’s agent argued that should the player have a good tournament, it would be easier to secure a move away from Old Trafford.

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, United are looking for loan opportunities for the 20-year-old winger.

Romano reports, “Manchester United will look for loan opportunities for Facundo Pellistri in January.”

“He’s attracting interested from different countries and leagues, open to a potential move in 2023.”

“Man Utd invested almost €10m to sign Pellistri two years ago.”

This is not the first time that Pellistri will go out on loan if United’s January plan comes to fruition. He spent time in Spain with Alaves, but the loan spell was not very successful. He failed to score or assist even once.

Hopefully, this time, the club can engineer a much-better fit for the talented star that will help finally launch his career with United.

