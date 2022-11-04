Gerard Piqué announces he is set to retire from football this weekend



Former Manchester United player Gerard Piqué has announced he will retire from the game this weekend.

The Spanish veteran made the announcement via a video on social media, and as reported by BBC Sport will play his final match on Saturday evening.

The 35-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Barcelona, spent four seasons with United.

But after rejoining his childhood team in 2008, he has gone on to become a legend at the club, making over 600 appearances.

The defender has won more than 30 trophies in his time with the Camp Nou side, including eight La Liga titles.

With three Champions League wins also under his belt, Piqué has revealed he will dramatically quit mid-season, just as he and his team mates have been dumped out of this year’s competition at the group stages.

And with Barcelona’s well documented on-going financial difficulties, the Spain international has decide the time is right for him to close the final door on an illustrious career.

And after retiring from international duty back in 2018, after earning 102 caps for his country, this weekend’s home match against Almeria, will be the ex United man’s last in the game.

“I’ve always said that there would not be any other team after Barca and that’s how it will be,” Pique explained in his social media post.

Piqué did however tease that he may well return to the club, insisting that “sooner or later I will be back,” hinting at a possible new role in the future.

Despite being one of many players forced to take a pay cut by Barcelona, the Spaniard has stayed devoted to the club he has spent over 20 years with.

And according to Spanish football expert, Guillem Balague, the defender sees himself as a future president at Camp Nou.

As the former Red Devil’s long, trophy laden career comes to an end, another of Sir Alex Ferguson’s signings bows out at the top of the game, testament to the great man and his ability to spot greatness.

