Manchester United behind Paris Saint Germain and Man City in most expensive European XIs



It is an open secret that Manchester United need to spend big again in the coming windows to bolster the squad for Erik ten Hag.

The club may have hinted that they will not dip in the winter window to procure new signings, but will look to splash money again in the summer.

In the last summer transfer window, United were one of the highest spenders, forking out a club record £270m on signings including Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro.

However, despite their mega spending, the Red Devils are still some way short of being the spending supremos in Europe.

This accolade belongs to United’s city rivals, Manchester City whose starting XI is the most expensive in Europe.

According to a report by The Mirror in which the top 10 most expensive starting XI’s in Europe were ranked, the 20-time English champions came third.

United’s starting eleven is valued at a mouth-watering £413m.

This is £26m adrift of second-placed PSG whose value is driven by their star-studded attack that contains the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Manchester City are valued at approximately £560m, slightly more than half a billion.

The Mirror indicates on United’s starting line-up value, “Man Utd have forked out more than £130m on former Ajax players alone this summer. Throw Casemiro and 2021 signing Raphael Varane into the mix and you’re already more than halfway towards that huge total.”

“The average of around £37m per player might be even higher were it not for two of last season’s regulars dropping out of the XI.”

The two players are Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Liverpool and Chelsea at fourth and fifth respectively round up the top five in the money list. Arsenal are in sixth position, just above Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich in that order make up the rest of the top 10.







