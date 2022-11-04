Manchester United confident of tying down Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford to long-term deals



Manchester United remain confident that Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot will extend their contracts in the coming weeks.

Both players have been impressive under Erik ten Hag with many fans wanting them to stay beyond this season.

Their deals expire at the end of the season but starting in January, they will be able to speak to international clubs.

Rashford has previously been linked to Paris Saint-Germain while Dalot is attracting interest from a variety of European clubs such as Barcelona.

Despite having a contract that expires in the summer, the club do have the option to extend by a further year.

It is fully expected that this will be triggered to avoid losing both star players on a free transfer.

David de Gea, Luke Shaw and Cristiano Ronaldo also have deals expiring in the summer.

90min reports that the decisions regarding the future of Dalot and Rashford are likely to be made during the World Cup.

The article states that talks are progressing between the pair who have arguably been the best players under Ten Hag.

It is understood that plans are heading in the right direction with United hoping they can agree to a new long-term deals.

Both players are expected to take part in the World Cup, and any new contract decision might be delayed by weeks because of their involvement in the competition.

The outlet concludes by mentioning that United want competition for places and are lacking quality reinforcements for Dalot.

A decision on whether to recall Ethan Laird, who is on loan in the Championship, could also be made in January.

The Peoples Person has previously reported that the club are interested in Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

